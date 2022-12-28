NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Krewe of Orpheus will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Monday, February 20th for Lundi Gras.

This year’s parade theme, ‘Dark Dictums of Childhood’ will roll Uptown with 42 floats, 1,500 riders, and 30 marching bands. The parade will be led by Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Darren Criss, who also starred on the hit TV show, “Glee.” Another face you will recognize leading the parade is Joey Fatone from the superpop band, “N’Sync.” Both Fatone and Criss will be this year’s monarchs. Joey Fatone will headline the post parade gala, “Orpheuscapade,” which is open to the public.

In addition to Criss and Fatone this year’s “Orpheuscapade” will be a tribute to the 1990’s— “A Boy Band Mardi Gras.” The lineup includes boy band members: Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from the band “98 Degrees,” Erik-Michael Estrada from the band “O-Town,” Jamie Jones from “All-4-One,” and Ryan Cabrera.

The gala will also include Orpheus beloved Party Crashers and local favorites The Miked Nuts, Sugar Shaker, The Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner, and homages to both Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.