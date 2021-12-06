Krewe of Nyx plans to roll in 2022 following controversial year, looking for new members

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Nyx plans to be back on the parade route in 2022 and they’re looking for new members following a controversial year.



“Actually, in the last couple months, membership has been growing exponentially,” said spokesman Doug Sunseri.



Last year, many Nyx members left the krewe following an All Lives Matter social media post by krewe captain Julie Lea.

Monique Spears was with Nyx for six years before she decided to leave.



“For me, it was a matter of taking a stand,” said Spears.



Spears says the super krewe was full of diversity, but says that diversity was not represented in leadership.



“Every time we would get some diversity within that upper echelon, like the very next year, that person of color would leave,” said Spears.



Despite many members leaving, Sunseri says the krewe has always been inclusive for all women



“The great thing about this krewe is that it’s accessible to everyone, and you can’t say that about all the other krewes,” said Sunseri.



We asked what the Krewe of Nyx’s message is for women who are concerned about joining because of the krewe’s controversial past.



“The purpose of Krewe of Nyx is to have a heck of a good time and a sisterhood,” said Sunseri.

We asked what that sisterhood meant after many women of color left the krewe following the controversial social media post.

“I think there’s a lot of African Americans who stayed and didn’t think twice about it,” said Sunseri.



But Spears says many of her friends left.



“Everybody that I knew left and we all left at the same time,” said Spears.



Sunseri says the members who left are the ones missing out.



“The members who left are missing out on a heck of a time in 2022. It’s their loss more than anybody,” said Sunseri.



But Spears disagrees.



“Most of these ladies have moved on to other organizations that they’re bringing their time, energy and talents to. I don’t know how we lost, but I can definitely see how they lost,” said Spears.

I asked Spears if she would consider rejoining if the krewe had a new captain and she said the damage is done.

The Krewe of Nyx is preparing to roll February 23 and members will celebrate the Krewe’s tenth anniversary.