Krewe of Excalibur to parade through Metairie, ending at Family Gras

METAIRIE, LA – Founded in 2000, Excalibur was named for the legendary sword of King Arthur. Formed by approximately 250 men and women members, the Krewe of Excalibur’s medieval theme lends itself to grand costuming and a unique look.

The Krewe of Excalibur is set to roll at 6:30 PM on Friday, February 14, Valentine’s Day. The parade will use the Metairie Westbound route and begin at the intersection of Bonnabel Blvd. and Nero Street.

The parade proceeds to Veterans Memorial Blvd. where it takes a right until it reaches Severn Ave. At Severn, the parade takes a right heading north to 17th St. where it makes a U-turn. The parade then comes back south on Severn til it gets to Veterans Memorial Blvd. and makes a right heading west. The parade continues on Veterans Memorial Blvd and turns left just prior to Clearview Parkway.

The parade ends at Clearview Shopping Center, in the middle of the Family Gras celebration. More information on Family Gras can be found here.