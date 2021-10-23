Krewe of Boo rolls through the streets of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At last! The spooktacular Krewe of Boo made an epic comeback just in time for Halloween.

The Krewe of Boo is the first parade to roll through New Orleans in nearly two years and serves as a promising sign for Carnival 2022.



Attendees were thrilled to be out and about after a year and a half of continuous cancelations throughout the city.



“We have been waiting 20 long months to get out here and it is showing up and showing out tonight,” said Heather Shields.



“It feels exactly like other years, it’s great. Just a little more joyful,” said Ray Cannata.



Thousands of people of all ages lined the streets, decked out in their best Halloween attire. Some stomped their hearts out down the street while others rode through the parade route.



Though the parade route was condensed this year because of a shortage of police officers, those who came out were still excited to see the spirit of New Orleans alive again.





“It’s the entertainment, it’s the kick off of the season. The kids are here, the families are here, it’s like bringing everyone together to start off a wonderful year,” said Naomi Hill.



The long wait to celebrate is finally over, but now we wait to see if Carnival 2022 will come back with a bang.

The parade started at Elysian Fields Avenue and Chartres Street and made it’s way down along the Mississippi River. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the Krewe of Boo parade will be a test-case for covid and city leaders say they’ll be monitoring the event’s potential impact in the weeks to come.

