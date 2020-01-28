Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Kobe Bryant lost his life Sunday morning along with his 13 year old daughter, Gianna Bryant and seven others after a helicopter crashed just outside of LA.

Kobe Bryant's NBA legacy started at the tender age of 17. The superstar led the Lakers to five NBA championship wins. He also earned two Olympic gold medals a spot on the NBA all-star team 18 times.

Without a doubt, Kobe Bryant advanced and evolved the game of basketball.

But he was far more than an athlete. Many fans attested to that.

“He inspired me by just working.”

“He inspired me by knowing that not everybody's perfect, but we can move on from our life experiences.”

“A great role model, you know. What can you say?”

Kobe Bryant also impacted former Lakers, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram who are now a part of the Pelicans.

Head Coach, Alvin Gentry says, this wasn't just a loss for the NBA, it was a loss for the entire population throughout the world.

“Just because, like I said, just because of who he was and you know, there's basketball but there's also life and this is real life right here.”

As the world mourns, many are grateful for what black mamba taught them.

“Just to be your best! do your best” A fan told WGNO. “Kobe just seemed, never to let anything just stop him from being his best.”

“I think that comes from how I learned how to play the game” Kobe Bryant said in a previous interview.

On and off the court, the world remembers Kobe Bryant as a competitor, as a family man, as one of the greatest of all time.