Known Aryan Circle gang member arrested by West Monroe Police

WEST MONROE, La. — A known Aryan Circle gang member wanted out of Arkansas has been arrested in West Monroe.
According to arrest reports, a West Monroe Police Officer noticed a vehicle sitting in the parking lot of Restoration Park around 3 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Travis Wade Weaver and a computer check revealed Weaver to have multiple felony warrants out of Arkansas.
Weaver was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as a fugitive from justice.
According to the WMPD Facebook page, Weaver is a known Aryan Circle gang member and is currently awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.