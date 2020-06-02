Know what time it is? It’s tee time, again

Golfers are back in the game at the Golf Club at Audubon Park

NEW ORLEANS – They know what time it is

Finally, it’s tee time.

New Orleans golfers have been gone since March. Because of the coronavirus, no way to get on the fairway at the Golf Club at Audubon Park.

For the first time….it’s time to get back into the swing of things.

Eighteen holes, par 62.

And WGNO’s Bill Wood has a few more numbers to jot down to keep things safe out on the course.

Just one golfer in a golf cart.

Sorry, just four people in the pro shop.

And of course, six feet of social distancing for golfers.

Masks are encouraged.

Players can clean up on the course while the the staff cleans up the course.

Sanitizing the situation for safety.

For golfers who love the game, it’s good to back on the green.

Green that feels as good as gold.

Tee times begin every day but Monday at 7 am.



