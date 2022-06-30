LA biology professor is bugged, by bugs

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Deep in her laboratory, she’s deeply in love.

Maybe not as much as the bugs she studies are in love.

In love with each other.

Maybe, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood figures, maybe that’s why they’re called “kissing bugs”

In the laboratory is Patricia Dorn.

She is a biology professor at Loyola University New Orleans.

Her bugs have the kiss, all right.

The kiss of death.

Seriously.

Their bite can be bad.

Professor Patricia Dorn is recognized around the world for her research.

It was movie star Marilyn Monroe who reminded us that “a kiss on the hand may be quite continental.”

But bugs, not diamonds are one New Orleans scientist’s best friend.