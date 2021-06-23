Kingsley House, Superdome among employers looking to fill open positions

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re looking for a job in the New Orleans area, Kingsley House may be able to help. The non-profit is to fill several positions that would work regularly with the elderly or children in Pre-K. For more information on Kingsley House careers, visit kingsleyhouse.org.
Additionally, the food and beverage department for the Superdome and the Smoothie King Center is looking to fill more than 600 positions. A job fair will take place at Opening Act in Champions Square over three days:
- Thursday, June 24th from 10am – 4pm
- Saturday, June 26th from 9am – 2pm
- Monday, June 28th from 12pm – 6pm
- Free parking in Champions Garage
To see a full list of upcoming job fairs and hiring events in the New Orleans area, click here.