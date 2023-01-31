French Quarter perfume shop has the right recipe

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The French Quarter smells like?

Like 300 years of New Orleans history, according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

And maybe, more like Mardi Gras.

That’s if a guy named John Berglund gets his way.

He’s a master perfumer at his shop called Tijon.

John’s nose knows.

His nose knows more than 300 oils here are ready for your approval.

Somewhere is the right recipe for everybody’s perfect personal perfume.

And so is the right recipe for Mardi Gras.

It’s the King Cake Room Spray.

It’s a mix of cinnamon, buttery cake, vanilla, and sugar.

And it means any room, anywhere can now smell like Carnival Season.

Every day of every season, Mardi Gras is in the air.