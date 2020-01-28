The problem solver is working right now at Sugar Love Cakes By Sierra.
She is Sierra. That's Sierra Dean. She's a baker with a big dream.
And as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood find out, a really big mixing bowl.
In that mixing bowl is where Sierra and her team are creating the solution to what could be a sloppy king cake season.
They're making king cakes. Well, they're downsizing king cakes from the current size of king cakes.
And they're putting their king cakes on a stick!
Usually sticks are the property of popsicles and corn dogs. Now, they're sticking a stick into a king cake.
The size is bigger than a bite. It's actually about the size of a slice of king cake. A good, healthy slice.
You'll see Sierra and her King Cake on a Stick cart at parades around New Orleans during Carnival Season.
King Cake on a Stick will cost you $5.
You can get them at Sugar Love Cakes in Slidell.
And look for them at Mardi Gras parades on the North Shore.