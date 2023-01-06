NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – You know it’s Mardi Gras.
King Cake Hub is open.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood shows you more than 70 cakes from bakeries around town.
King Cake Hub is at 1464 Broad Street in New Orleans.
King Cake Hub opens for Mardi Gras
by: Wild Bill Wood
