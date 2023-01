METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s a theme park for King Cakes.

And King Cake lovers.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a preview of Lafreniere Park’s 2nd Annual King Cake Crawl and Contest.

It’s Saturday, January 28 from noon to 5 pm.

It’s a Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Boulevard in Metairie.

You get to taste and sample King Cakes from some of the best local bakeries in the New Orleans area.

Come eat and vote for the best.