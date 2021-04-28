Kim Gallow Named UNO Associate AD for Operations & Capital Projects

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan announced the hiring of Kim Gallow, Associate Athletic Director for Operations and Capital Projects Wednesday. Gallow joins the Privateers after two seasons as Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator at Xavier University.

Gallow will serve on the executive team and oversee all capital projects, operations, event management, championships, sports medicine and sports performance. She will be the sport administrator for indoor volleyball, beach volleyball and spirit squads.

“I am enthusiastic and honored to join the Privateer family as well as having the opportunity to work with AD Tim Duncan,” said Gallow. “I look forward to working closely with the UNO team to ensure we are continuously serving our student-athletes. I’d like to thank Tim Duncan, Dr. John Nicklow and the UNO staff for the opportunity to continue my career in higher education back within the University of Louisiana System as well as within my home conference, the Southland Conference. Xavier Athletics has been nothing short of amazing to me in my time serving as their Associate AD/SWA and I look forward to taking those learned experiences to #NOLAsTeam.”

“When I met Kim Gallow almost two years ago, I was immediately impressed,” said Duncan. “I’ve watched her career with admiration as she thrived at Northwestern State and then Xavier. When Dena Freeman Patton was appointed as Director of Athletics of CSU Dominguez Hills, I thought this would be the perfect time to restructure the department. Kim is the first move in the revised structure, and we are ecstatic she decided to join #NOLAsTeam.”

“She is already well respected within the city of New Orleans, the University of Louisiana System and nationally via her work the Advancement of Blacks in Sport (ABIS), a powerful advocacy group for Black coaches and administrators,” added Duncan. “Her potential within intercollegiate athletics has no ceiling and I’m thrilled to work alongside her to continue to build our championship framework at Privateer Nation.”

At XULA, Gallow was the sport administrator for women’s basketball, competitive cheer and spirit teams and sports medicine. She was responsible for the overall leadership and direction of the mental, physical and holistic well-being of the XULA student-athletes. She also oversaw and executed several strategic plans and initiatives, along with game management and primary contact for the NAIA’s Champions of Character program.

Gallow joined Xavier following 4.5 years at Northwestern State, her alma mater, with the majority of her time spent in the development office. She was promoted to Associate Director of Development in January 2019 after four years as Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs/Development and assisted with the development of university-wide fundraising.

A proud Lafayette native, she received her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State in 2015 and completed her master’s this month. She was a dancer on the renowned Demon Dazzlers and founded Kimberly K. Gallow, LLC in 2016.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT KIM GALLOW

DR. JIM HENDERSON, CEO/PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA SYSTEM

“Kim brings to UNO not only a wealth of experience in various aspects of higher education, but a drive and leadership acumen that will add immense value to the University of New Orleans. She personifies the most compelling values of the University of Louisiana System and will serve as an inspiration to other rising professionals.”

JASON HORN, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT FOR STUDENT AFFAIRS/DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS AT XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA

“Kim was a great addition to our leadership team here at Xavier. Her entrepreneurial spirit has really elevated some of our programs and created new ones. Tim Duncan and the University of New Orleans made a solid selection and will truly enjoy having Kim Gallow as part of their team. She will be missed at 1 Drexel Drive.”

