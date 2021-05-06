Kids excited to catch a glimpse of President Biden

NEW ORLEANS — As President Joe Biden’s motorcade was pulling away from the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, people lined up hoping to catch a glimpse of him.

Some of the city’s youngest citizens were thrilled to witness history with a wave.

One kid exclaimed, “It’s like…it’s the President! Everybody loves the President. I’m about to tell everybody at school.”

Another kid said, “He was waving at us, and I feel so excited because we were waving back too.”

On Friday, The President will speak at a commencement ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard in Connecticut.

