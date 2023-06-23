TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 21-year-old Kentwood man was killed after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday, June 23.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said troopers responded to the crash just after 12:30 a.m. on LA 1061 near Hayden Road.

They said Keith Harrison was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup southbound on LA 1061 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

LSP officials said Harrison wasn’t restrained. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

