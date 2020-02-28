Kenner woman arrested for vehicular homicide and third-degree feticide for the death of woman and unborn child

KENNER, LA – On January 30, Kenner Police investigated a two-car accident with a fatality. The victim of the fatality, Jade Lewis, was nine months pregnant. The unborn child did not survive the accident.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Road rage was considered a factor in the accident and the investigation was ongoing pending toxicology results of the surviving driver.

On February 21, 2020, Kenner Police received the results of the toxicology which indicated that the surviving driver, identified as 45-year-old Shannon Alvarez, of Kenner, was under the influence of Schedule IV and Schedule V controlled dangerous substances.

Based on the results of the toxicology, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shannon Alvarez for vehicular homicide, third degree feticide, obstruction to drivers view and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Shannon Alvarez was arrested at her home in Kenner and charged accordingly.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this incident, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111