Kenner power outage caused by two-car crash that kills 3, critically injures another

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police reported a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three people and has placed another in critical condition late Saturday night.

According to a KPD report, officers responded to the intersection of Airline Highway and Jackson Street at 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 to investigate a fatal two-car accident.

The report claimed that witnesses said one vehicle was driving eastbound along Airline Highway in the wrong direction when a second vehicle traveling southbound on Jackson Street crossed over Airline and struck the first vehicle.

Both vehicles struck a power pole causing a power outage in the area of the accident.