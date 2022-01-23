Kenner power outage caused by two-car crash that kills 3, critically injures another

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police reported a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three people and has placed another in critical condition late Saturday night.

According to a KPD report, officers responded to the intersection of Airline Highway and Jackson Street at 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 to investigate a fatal two-car accident.

The report claimed that witnesses said one vehicle was driving eastbound along Airline Highway in the wrong direction when a second vehicle traveling southbound on Jackson Street crossed over Airline and struck the first vehicle.

Both vehicles struck a power pole causing a power outage in the area of the accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News