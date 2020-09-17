Kenner police upgrade charges against Texas man after assault victim dies

KENNER – Charges against a Texas man accused of assaulting a hotel manager have been upgraded to second degree murder after the victim died from his injuries.

Sixty-seven-year-old Ashok Patel noticed a vehicle driven by 30-year-old David Schulien speeding through the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel at 1501 Veterans Boulevard on June 16, according to Kenner Police.

Patel, who was the manager of the hotel, approached the vehicle and began taking pictures of Schulien and the vehicle’s license plate. Schulien got out of the vehicle and approached Patel, striking him at least once and knocking him to the ground.

Schulien then kicked Patel in his leg, breaking it, before returning to his vehicle and driving away. Patel would go on to require multiple surgeries, eventually succumbing to his injuries on September 10, according to police.

Detectives used the pictures taken by Patel to track Schulien to the car rental business where he had rented the vehicle.

An arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder has been obtained for David Schulien. Shulien’s attorney has been contacted and informed of the arrest warrant. Arrangements are being made for Shulien to surrender himself to authorities here in Louisiana, according to the Kenner Police Department.