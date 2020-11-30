Kenner police investigating ‘brutal, senseless murder’ of gas station clerk

KENNER – Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a gas station clerk was shot and killed during a robbery overnight.

Two men walked into the Shell gas station at 3501 Williams Boulevard just after 2 a.m. on November 30, according to the Kenner Police Department. After walking around the store as if they were shopping, one of the men pulled out a gun and approached the clerk demanding money.

The clerk handed over cash from the register as the other suspect guarded the door. After retrieving the money, the suspect who had been dealing with the clerk stepped back and opened fire.





The clerk was on his knees when he was shot. He later died at a local hospital, according to police.

“This was a brutal, senseless murder,” Lt. Michael Cunningham said in a press release. “The Kenner Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects pictured in surveillance photos.”

Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.