Kenner police crackdown on drunk driving this upcoming 4th of July weekend

KENNER, La. (WGNO)— “Drive sober or get pulled over.”

The Kenner Police Department warns residents of the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.

Almost 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day.

That’s one person every 52 minutes.

According to officers, Independence Day weekend can be one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk-driving crashes.

Starting Thursday, July 1, 2021 and continuing through Monday, July 5, 2021, the Kenner Police Department will be aggressively targeting drunk drivers as part of a nationwide effort to end drunk driving and save lives.

“If you choose to head out on the Fourth of July and make the terrible decision to drink and drive, don’t be mistaken—if you get caught, you will be arrested,” said Kenner Chief of Police Michael Glaser.

Chief Glaser adds, there are plenty of ways to avoid the risk of hurting or killing someone else from driving drunk.

He recommends these simple tips:

Plan a safe way home before leaving.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or a ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact the Kenner Police Department.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take your friend’s keys and help your friend make other arrangements to get to where he or she is going safely.

A DWI arrest can mean time in jail, loss of your license, and steep financial expenses.

The average DWI costs about $10,000.

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit www.TrafficSafetyMarketing.gov.