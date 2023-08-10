Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police say a man was arrested after his dog was left inside a hot vehicle and died.

According to police, it happened on Tuesday, Aug. 8, around 1:30 in the afternoon in the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard. They say officers were called to the scene and determined that the dog was locked inside a U-Haul truck with the windows up for approximately 45 to 60 minutes.

Police say the dog was suffering from heat stroke and was barely breathing, so they rushed it to a veterinary clinic where it died.

Police say the owner, Carlos Rivera-Medrano of Cahokia, Illinois, left his dog in the truck while he ate lunch. He was arrested and booked with aggravated animal cruelty.

“This is a terrible and unfortunate incident that could have been avoided,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley says in a written statement announcing the dog’s death. “Animal cruelty is a serious offense, and we will arrest you,” he says.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts