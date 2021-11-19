Kenner Planetarium celebrates Webb telescope launch

379099 01: The sun’s coronal loops are shown in this photo, released September 26, 2000, taken by special instruments on board NASA’s Transition Region and Coronal Explorer (TRACE) spacecraft. Fountains of multimillion-degree, electrified gas in the atmosphere of the sun have revealed the location where the solar atmosphere is heated to temperatures 1000-times greater than the sun’s visible surface. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, Mayor Ben Zahn announced that a special day of free programming will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kenner Planetarium in Rivertown.

The event will happen at 2020 Fourth St., to celebrate the scheduled Dec. 18 launch of the largest and most powerful telescope ever built.

The James Webb Space Telescope will orbit the sun nearly 1 million miles away from Earth.

At that distance, experts say the powerful telescope can peer back in time nearly 13.5 billion years to observe the first-born galaxies in our universe.

Saturday’s free event includes planetarium shows, a guest speaker, arts and crafts activities in the

Rivertown Space Science Complex and solar telescope viewing with members of the Pontchartrain

Astronomy Society.

For more information, call (504) 468-7231.