Kenner PD searching for murder suspect accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend

KENNER, LA – On the evening of September 27, Kenner Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance call in 3400 block of Colorado Avenue.

36-year-old Transisto Zamora, of New Orleans and the former girlfriend were in a relationship for approximately one year, but had ended the relationship a month earlier.

Officers say Zamora called the victim and asked if he could come to the residence to retrieve some property. After arriving at the victim’s residence Zamora insisted the couple salvage their relationship. Zamora was told the relationship was over at which time he retrieved a knife from the kitchen and told the victim he was going to kill her.

He then reportedly stabbed the victim in the chest, breaking the knife leaving a portion of the blade embedded in the victim’s chest.

The victim’s mother heard the commotion from a back bedroom and ran to assist her daughter. Zamora struck the mother in the head causing a laceration, grabbed a second knife and slashed the arm of the victim’s mother.

Injuries of both are considered non-life threatening.

Zamora then fled the residence prior to police arriving.

Transisto Zamora is wanted for attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Transisto Zamora are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.