KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Preparations are underway as the Kenner Police Department gears up for a kick-off event for National Night Out.

According to Chief Keith Conley, the event is a way for people to get to know their law enforcement officials on a more personal level.

This year, the kick-off will be held in the parking lot of the Pontchartrain Convention Center Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

“We have two bands. We have Karma and The Top Cats to take us through the day,” Conley said. “We’re going to have live demonstrations from our SWAT teams and from our fire departments showing the jaws of life. Our SWAT team is going to display a barricaded suspect in a vehicle and take down the vehicle and the suspect.”

More than 30 departments will be there.

Conley said to call local law enforcement to let them know of any neighborhood National Night Out events Tuesday so they can stop by.