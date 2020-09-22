Kenner PD investigating Monday night double shooting

KENNER, LA – On Monday afternoon, the Kenner Police Department began investigating a double shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2800 block of Kingston Street at 4:30 p.m. on September 21.

Arriving officers found a male laying in a business parking lot located near the intersection of Kingston Street and Veterans Boulevard, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This man was also found to be in possession of a handgun.

Additional officers proceeded to the apartment where the gunfire was initially reported and observed a vehicle attempting to leave the scene. The vehicle was stopped and a second male gunshot victim was found in the backseat, also with a handgun.

The second gunshot victim is in critical condition and the driver of the vehicle, a female, was detained.

Police are working to determine if the female driver was one of the shooters.

Shell casings from three different caliber handguns were found in an alleyway in between two apartments in the 2800 block of Kingston Street.

All three are believed to have entered an apartment near the alleyway where the casings were found. A disturbance occurred among the three and at some point, they exited the apartment then gunfire erupted.

Anyone having any information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.