Kenner PD: Car unrecognizable after collision with 18-wheeler on Airline Hwy.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, the Kenner Police Department began investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Airline Highway shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Initial reports show a four-door vehicle collided with the 18-wheeler causing considerable and extensive damage to the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the four-door vehicle were injured and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Currently, their conditions are unknown.

Kenner PD says the cause of accident is under investigation. Check back for updates.

