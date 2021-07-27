Kenner PD: Car unrecognizable after collision with 18-wheeler on Airline Hwy.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, the Kenner Police Department began investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
The crash happened in the 100 block of Airline Highway shortly before 11:00 a.m.
Initial reports show a four-door vehicle collided with the 18-wheeler causing considerable and extensive damage to the vehicle.
Both the driver and passenger of the four-door vehicle were injured and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Currently, their conditions are unknown.
Kenner PD says the cause of accident is under investigation. Check back for updates.