Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn announces Esplanade mall maintenance update

KENNER, La. (WGNO)— On Saturday a thorough clean-up at The Esplanade mall was completed.

As stated in a news release, city leaders continue to work with Jefferson Parish officials to resolve ongoing issues at the mall.

The owners, Kohan Retail Investment Group, lost the property in a Sheriff’s sale a year ago because they did not pay their taxes

Kohan continues to operate The Esplanade. The company has two more years, under the law, to pay those taxes or the property belongs to the Parish.

The Esplanade Mall from City of Kenner

The Mayor also said continued neglect will no longer be tolerated.

He added, while the ownership situation makes enforcing the city’s codes more difficult, they have cleared many hurdles and will continue to have the mall property routinely cut by H&O.

Officials plan to put a lien on the property and want to recoup all public funds spent to maintain the mall.