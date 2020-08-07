Kenner man wanted for 17 vehicle burglaries arrested while attempting a home burglary

KENNER, LA – On August 5, Kenner Police received a 911 call from a female caller advising that an unknown subject was at her back door attempting to force the door open located in the 500 block of 27th Street.

Within minutes, officers arrived on scene and observed the suspect run across the street in an attempt to flee from police.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Antoine Reid, jumped several fences leading police on a foot chase that lasted for several minutes. Reid was found hiding in the backseat of a vehicle parked in front of a nearby residence.

He was also found to be in possession of twenty-three tablets of MDMA (Ecstasy).

After locating and identifying Reid, he was additionally charged with outstanding warrants for seventeen vehicle burglaries that occurred in Kenner on July 10, 2020, in the 2100 block of Illinois Avenue, 2100 block Idaho Street, 2200 block of Indiana Avenue and 2200 block of Iowa Avenue.

Reid had been identified as the perpetrator of those burglaries based on forensic evidence and police were attempting locate him prior to his arrest.

Reid was booked with eighteen counts of simple burglary (seventeen counts for warrants and one count for breaking into and hiding in the car), one count of attempt burglary of an inhabited dwelling and possession of a Schedule I, CDS.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this incident, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.