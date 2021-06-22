Kenner hosts presentation on Esplanade Mall and Rivertown redevelopment

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An Atlanta-based architecture firm is presenting its recommendations for the redevelopment of the Esplanade Mall and revitalization of Rivertown during a public meeting inside the Kenner City Council chambers on Tuesday.

Not only will TSW have a chance to present its design concepts, but the public will also have an opportunity to offer feedback that could be incorporate into TSW’s final planning report.

Final recommendations will be presented to the City Council at the Aug. 5 council meeting.

“Making the best use of both Rivertown and The Esplanade mall is one of the city`s top priorities,” said Mayor Ben Zahn. “The consultants have relied heavily on input from the public throughout the process and we ask residents and anyone else interested in the future of Rivertown and the mall to attend the June 22 meeting and continue to provide feedback.”

Candace Watkins and the City`s Economic Development team applied for and were awarded a $180,000 grant by the Louisiana Office of Community Development Disaster Recovery Unit to fund the planning study.

“This is all about the future of Kenner,” said Zahn. “We are excited to get these recommendations and

move forward to make the most of these two very important areas in our city.”