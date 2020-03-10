Kenner Hispanic Fest postponed due to health concerns

KENNER, LA – On Tuesday, it was announced that the 10th annual Kenner Hispanic Fest will not happen.

Out of an abundance of caution, the the event, scheduled for March 28th and 29th is postponed until further notice.

Organizers said the decision was made due to health concerns and financial constraints. Notice will be sent out as soon as a new date for the Fest is chosen.

Celebración Hispana de Kenner and Gala Music, LLC in collaboration with Sponsors and Vendors, honoring the rich and diverse Hispanic legacy, had scheduled the Kenner Hispanic Fest for Saturday, March 28th & 29th.

The event was to take place at Kenner Laketown, 4545 Williams Blvld, (rear of Pontchartrain Center) in the City of Kenner.

The musical lineup included international and local performers.

For additional information, visit the Kenner Hispanic Fest website.