KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The City of Kenner said they may have a buyer for the Esplanade Mall.

According to Mayor Michael Glaser, they are one step closer to a revitalized retail and residential space.

The plans include apartment-style condos, a grocery story and food court.

“Envisioning the first floor retail area which will be an economic driver for that area because it’s a lot of sales tax the city no longer gets from a shuttered and dormant mall,” Mayor Glaser said.

Glaser said he hopes the sale will close sometime in November.

According to the mayor, the buyer wanted the city to stay in the mall. However, he said the building is not suited for their office space. So, they have plans to leave by Thanksgiving.