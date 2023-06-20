KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner firefighters worked to put out a fire on Webster Street on Tuesday, June 20.

Kenner Fire Department officials said in a tweet at 6:18 a.m. that the fire erupted in the 600 block of Webster Street.

They said both Webster and Clay streets were closed around Washington Elementary School.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts