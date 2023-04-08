WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGNO) — At the end of March, Sen. John Kennedy made a speech on the senate floor calling to reinstate the “stop and frisk” technique in New Orleans, claiming it to be the solution to violent crime.

“Stop and frisk is a legal, constitutional law enforcement procedure that is used every day across America in every other state,” Kennedy said.

Since then, the move has raised eyebrows and caused controversy.

“Stopping someone and frisk just because you unilaterally think that they may be a threat, is a danger,” Rep. Troy Carter said. “I mean, it has proven over and over again to be more of a problem than a solution.”

According to Carter, the move is discriminatory. Kennedy argued against that, adding that a majority of New Orleans police officers are African-American.

Monday, NOPD Interim Supt. Woodfork said where the department stands.

“We are under a federal consent decree,” Woodfork said. “My intention is to do everything we are supposed to do in line with the consent decree and that encompasses constitutional bias free policing and we are going to do that.”