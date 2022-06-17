NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 17, Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Bill Cassidy, and Rep. Troy Carter announced that they have asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to extend the August 2023 deadline for the city of New Orleans to use the $2 billion of FEMA public assistance it received in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Here is what they said:

“When Hurricane Katrina ripped through the Gulf Coast in August 2005 with maximum

sustained winds of 175 mph, it killed 1,833 people. It took some 43 days after Katrina

made landfall for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to pump the last of the floodwaters

out of the city. Even a month later, up to 600,000 households were still displaced, and by

the fall of 2006, less than half of the residents had returned,” they wrote.

See below to review the full letter: