Kennedy announces $2.3 million for Mandeville elevation projects

MADISONVILLE, La. — On Monday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced $2,270,808 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding for four elevation projects in Mandeville, La.

“With the amount of flooding Louisianians experience, it’s great to see this investment in reducing the cost of flood insurance and the impact of future floods on the Mandeville community,” said Kennedy.

FEMA is fully funding these elevations because they qualify as severe repetitive loss sites.

The elevation project focuses on four sites. It includes “preparation for the elevation, contract review, design, permitting, elevation of the structures, post-elevation inspections and cleanup, project closeout, and grant closeout.”