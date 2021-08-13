Kendall Jenner wears the double front, frayed, zipper in the back jeans of this New Orleans designer

New Orleans designer Olivia Oblanc is 'Making the Cut'

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – ‘Making the Cut’ makes the cut with a New Orleans fashion designer.

Slicing into reality TV is 27-year-old Olivia Oblanc.

WGNO’S Bill Wood chats with Olivia who’s living and working now in New York City.

Olivia says, “I still have an LA ID, just so I can strike up a conversation, you’re from New Orleans!”

Olivia taught herself to sew back home in Nwe Orleans.

Now, she’s been a designing woman on a TV show with Keidi Klum and Tim Bunn.

Bill Wood says, “on the show, Tim Gunn described one of your creations as something Bea Arthur would wear on the Golden Girls.”

Olivia says, “he was pretty harsh, a lot of people tell me that, Tim’s speaking from the heart, so I respect it.”

With jeans you can wear backwards, Olivia’s got some famous names wearing her name.

She says, “my most popular item was worn by Kendall Jenner, dubbed her most popular jeans of the summer.”