NEW SARPY, La. (WGNO) – It’s beginning to look a lot like the kind of Christmas a Louisiana family always wanted.

Their small business is ready to wrap up the holidays.

Packing up and shipping out from their home-based headquarters not far from New Orleans in New Sarpy, Louisiana.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says their business is the business of making their very own, original holiday wrapping paper.

The creator says, “it comes from my childhood of not seeing characters that accurately represented me that I knew I wanted to change the world, but I didn’t know how.”

Ardean Miller introduces the designs when she envisioned Ken the Black Santa.

He’s a stylish sort of Santa.

She says, “oh yes, he is very stylish, the only Santa who wears ‘S’ shoes and a gold chain, he shows you how you can be so unique and embrace that uniqueness and still be loved by the world.”

After Ardean auditioned Ken, on paper and in person, that’s “in mascot”, they got the job.

They’re now on the shelves, online at Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Lowe’s.

You can find them at Meh Melanin.

Whatever gift goes on the inside will surely have to shine.

That is to outshine what’s on the outside.

This Christmas, Ken is coming to town.










