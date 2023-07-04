NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Fourth of July is often a day of celebration and relaxation, but for your pets, it can be a day of stress.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, “pets and fireworks don’t mix.” The noise from the explosions can frighten your pets and cause them to run away and potentially injure themselves.

So, before breaking out the fireworks, dedicate some time to making sure your four-legged family members are comfortable, with these tips from the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Before the fireworks begin:

Play a game or go for a long walk during the day so your pet won’t be so wound up later.

Close your blinds, curtains, and windows. Frightened animals have been known to jump fences, break chains, and even leap through glass windows.

Be certain your pet’s collar identification and microchip are up to date in case they get loose.

Select a cool and quiet room where the noise will be at a minimum.

Administer calming balm or anti-anxiety medication as needed. Lemon balm for dogs has proven to be effective in reducing anxiety. Veterinarians can also prescribe additional remedies or over the counter products.

While the fireworks are going off:

Turn on the air conditioner, fan, or television to help drown out the noise.

Play some classical music or your pet’s favorite tunes for extra comfort.

Keep your pets in a cool, quiet place like a bathroom, not inside a crate or tied up.

