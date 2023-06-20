HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — K&B Industries is investing $12 million into a new production base in Terrebonne Parish to expand its advanced manufacturing division.

K&B representatives said the expansion will better contribute to Louisiana’s aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing industries. It will also create 148 new jobs in the area, according to an estimate from Louisiana Economic Development.

The new production base will be located on Equity Boulevard and include space for surface enhancement equipment and an expanded clean room for assembly and testing, precision cleaning and anodizing of equipment.

The 118,000 square-foot facility is set to be built this summer with a precision chemical cleaning line for semiconductor manufacturing equipment production scheduled to be complete in September.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts