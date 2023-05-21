NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Rapper Juvenile was set to perform last night at Bayou Boogaloo, but because his show was rained out, it has been rescheduled to Sunday at 4:15 on the main stage.

Fans will still get to hear Juvenile rap his hit song, “Back that thang up” along Bayou St. John. Organizers say anyone who purchased a one-day general admission ticket for yesterday will be e-mailed a code to purchase a general admission ticket for today at half price.

If you purchased a one-day VIP Canopy Club ticket for yesterday, you will be e-mailed a code to attend today’s festivities at no cost.

Regular priced tickets are $25 for land or water attendance.

Also performing today, The Rev. Horton Heat, Bon Bon Vivant, and much more.