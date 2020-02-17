Just in time for Lent, the 2020 Fish Fry Friday schedule

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras is nearing an end, and Lent is right around the corner, which means the return of the annual tradition of the Friday fish fry.

Check out these delicious fish frys all around the New Orleans area, courtesy of the Archdiocese of New Orleans:

All Saints Altar Society – 300 Ptolemy Street, New Orleans – April 10, 2020 10a.m. – 6p.m. – Fried Fish or Stuffed Crab, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad, vegetable, bread, cake





All Saints Catholic Church – New Orelans – Ash Wednesday February 26, 2020 – 11a.m. – Fried Fish, Potato Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, vegetable, bread, cake





All Saints Men of Vision – 300 Ptolemy Street, New Orleans – 2/28, 3/6, 3/13 – Fried Fish, Eggplant Casserole, and Stuffed Crab, Macaroni or French Fries, Potato Salad, Bread, vegetable, cake





Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church – 3037 Dauphine St, New Orleans – Every Friday during Lent Season – February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3 – From 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Fish fry with Cole Slaw, Green Beans and Macaroni and Cheese. All plates served with bread and dessert.





Brother Martin High School – 4401 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans – Friday, March 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Benson Mall at Brother Martin High School, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122 – Dine-in or take-out – Further information – Fried Fish, Shrimp and Combination Plates (Served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw) Fried Fish and Shrimp Po-boys (served with french fries) Boiled Crawfish, Corn and Crab Bisque, Pizza will be available for the kids.





Divine Mercy Parish, Kenner – Feb. 28th, Mar 6th, Mar 13th, Mar 27th, & Apr 3rd (Fridays) Open at 11:00 am Close at 7:00 pm – Fried fish fillet, boiled potatoes, corn, and roll for $10.00. Coke products and water for $1.00 each.





Good Shepherd Parish Knights of Columbus 3411 – Blessed Pauline Center, 4219 Constance St., New Orleans – Feb 28 – April 3 – Service starts at 5:45pm NO Fish Fry Mar 20! Fish & French Fries OR Crawfish Pasta, Cole slaw, vegetable, Desert & drink $9.00 Adult/ $6.00 Child





Knights & Ladies Of St Peter Claver Unit #36 – 300 Ptolemy Street, New Orleans – March 20, March 27 and April 3 – Fried Fish, Eggplant Casserole, or Stuffed Crab, Macaroni & Cheese Potato Salad, Vegetable, Bread, Dessert





Knights of Peter Claver St. Joseph The Worker Unit 267 – 453 Pine St., Marrero – Fridays from February 28 through April 3 – 11am to 5pm – Fried / Baked Fish, Baked Spaghetti, Peas, Potato Salad, Bread. Specialty Plates: Shrimp Pasta, Crawfish Stew, Shrimp Stew. Assortment of homemade Baked Goods sold by the Junior Division.





Knights of St. Peter Claver Junior Division – 300 Ptolemy Street, New Orleans – February 26 – 11 a.m. – Fried Fish, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad, vegetable, bread and cake





Mary, Queen of Peace – Mandeville – 5 p.m to 7:30 p.m. – Feb. 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, April 3 – Fried fish, baked fish or fried shrimp with sides and a drink.





Our Lady of Lourdes Mens Club – 345 Westchester Place – Monsignor Frank Lipps Gym, Slidell, March 6, 13, 20, & 27 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Fried Fish; Fried Shrimp; FISH, OOH-LA -LA (OLL) baked & topped with sauteed shrimp; All dinners served with crab-boiled smashed potatoes, salad, roll and dessert. Cheese pizza by the slice. Dine in, take out, or drive-through.





Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church – 6851 River Road, Waggaman – February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 & April 3 – Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. & Supper 5:00 pm-7:00 pm – Eat-in or Drive through – Fried Fish Dinner w/2 sides & homemade school roll – $ 9.00 Blackened Fish Dinner w/ 2 sides & homemade roll – $ 10.00 Shrimp & Okra Gumbo Dinner w/ 2 sides & homemade roll- $9.00 Shrimp & Grits Dinner w/2 sides & homemade roll – $9.00 Fish Cake Dinner w/2 sides & homemade roll – $9.00 A-la-carte items available. Desserts & cold drinks available – Delivery available for 10 or more orders in Waggaman area – Call ahead for orders on Friday @ 504-436-4459





St. Angela Merici Catholic Church – Metairie – March 6, 13, April 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Adult Fried Fish Dinner $10.00 – Child Fried Fish Dinner $7.00 – Grilled Fish Dinner $11.00 – Fried Shrimp Plate $13.00 – Corn and Shrimp Soup $5.00 – Cheese Pizza $2.00 – French Fries $2.00





St. Anthony of Padua – 234 Angus Drive, Luling – Feb. 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, April 3 – Fish, French fries, vegetable, bread $10 or Gumbo, potato salad and bread $10





St. Genevieve – 58203 Hwy 433, Slidell – Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3 – 11 am to 6 pm – Feb. 28 only Fried Fish, French Fries, Cole Slaw, Roll – March 6 to April 3 – Menu – Fried Fish Potato Salad, Peas, Roll





St. Agnes Church – 3310 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson – March 6, 20, and April 3 at 5:00 p.m. There will be a Bingo following the fish fry on April 3 – Menu: Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, Cole Slaw, French Fries, and Iced Tea. The cost is $12.00.





St. Ann Knights of Columbus Council #3465 – Metairie – February 28 at 6 PM – March 13 Take and Go only 6 PM – March 20 at 6 PM – April 3 Take and Go Only – 6 PM February 28, March 13, March 20 – Fried Fish, Boiled potatoes, Corn, Bread, Cookie $10 – April 3 Shrimp Etouffee – Take and Go only, $10





St. Ann Men’s Club – Metairie – March 6 at 6 p.m. – March 27 at 6 p.m. – Fried Fish ($10), Shrimp ($10), Combo ($12), Seafood Gumbo ($5), smashed potatoes, green beans, bread; Pizza by slice ($2), Fries ($1)





St. Benilde Men’s Club – Metairie – Friday, March 6 – Dine In – Friday, March 20 – Drive Thru – Friday, April 3 – Dine In Doors open at 5:45 PM for the General Public – Adult Fish Plate, Child Fish Plate, Fish & Shrimp Combo, Soft Shell Crab Plate, Grilled Redfish, Seafood Muffuletta (Pre-Sale Only) Crab & Corn Bisque, Seafood Gumbo, Fish Tac Thai, Shrimp Taco, Slice of Cheese Pizza, Drinks/Beer, Bread Pudding with Blueberry Sauce





St. Francis Xavier444 Metairie Rd.MetairieMarch 6 and 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 pmFried fish, crawfish boiled smashed potatoes, salad, and bread: Adult plates $10, Child plates $6; seafood gumbo: $6, cheese pizza: $1





St. Gabriel the Archangel – New Orleans – February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3 – Cost: $10.00 Menu: Two Pieces of Fish (Baked or Fried) Mac & Cheese, Vegetables, Salad (Tossed or Potato), Dessert and a Drink.





St. Hubert Church – Garyville – Ash Wed. 2/26, 2/28, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27, 4/3 – 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Fried fish, Mac & Cheese, vegetable, bread, cake





St. Jane de Chantal – 72054 Maple Street, Abita Springs – The Knights of Columbus will be offering a Fish Fry every Friday evening from 5 P.M. till 8 P.M. during Lent, except Good Friday. You have a choice of fried fish or shrimp or combination; boiled potatoes or french fries and cole slaw. Desserts available for purchase.





St. Joan of Arc Knights of Columbus – LaPlace – All Fridays during Lent beginning February 28. 4:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. – Fish Dinner $8 – Shrimp Dinner $10





St. John the Baptist Catholic ChurchFOLSOM2/28/2020 from 4 pm-7 pm for 6 weeksFried or baked fish cole slaw, potatoes and hush puppies





St. Louis King of France – Metairie – Friday, March 6 – 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Friday, March 13 – 4:30 pm to 8:00 p.m. – Fried Fish Plate with French Fries, Corn on the Cob, and French Bread, Fried Shrimp Plate with French Fries, Corn on the Cob, and French Bread Combo (Fish and Shrimp) with French Fries, Corn on the Cob, and French Bread





St. Mark Church – 10773 River Road, Ama – Dates: 2/28, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27, 4/3 – Times: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Fried Fish Plate $10 – Fried Shrimp Plate $10 – 1/2 & 1/2 Plate (fish & shrimp combo) $10 – Shrimp Stew Plate $10 – Ama Special Plate (fish, shrimp & stew combo) $13 – adult plates come with coleslaw, bread & choice of either fries OR potato salad – Child’s Plate (fish or shrimp or stew) $5 – child plates come with fries – Drinks and a variety of desserts will be sold





St. Rita Catholic School – 65 Fontainebleau, New Orleans – March 13, 27, April 3 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Friend fish, macaroni and cheese, peas, cake, bread roll