Jury selected in trial of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain

COVINGTON (WGNO)–Jury selection continued on the second day in the sex crimes trial of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain.

Strain was indicted in 2019 on a list of charges including aggravated rape, indecent behavior of a juvenile, and sexual battery.

The jury has now been selected in the trial of Jack Strain. Strain faces a series of charges including aggravated rape in a case that claims he had a pattern of sexually abusing young boys for decades.

Like yesterday, Strain arrived at the Covington Courthouse around 8:30 this morning with his attorney, former Federal Prosecutor Billy Gibbons.

Today, around 4 this afternoon, the 12 jurors and 2 alternates were selected after two days of juror questioning.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks, opening statements begin tomorrow at 9 a.m.

If Strain is convicted of aggravated rape in the case, he could face life in prison. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

