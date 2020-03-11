Jury declines charge against deputy for fatal shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CLINTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury declined to charge a deputy in the fatal shooting of a man who stole raw chicken from a convenience store.

The jury said Tuesday that East Feliciana Parish Deputy Glenn Sims Sr. won’t be charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Christopher Whitfield.

Sims was responding to a theft in October where Whitfield fled the scene. Sims chased him. The pair scuffled on the ground and Sims’ gun went off, fatally shooting Whitfield. Authorities said it was an accident.

Whitfield’s family said he had a history of mental illness.

Sims was previously convicted of at least three crimes, including a battery. It’s unclear whether Sims will be reinstated.