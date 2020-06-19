Juneteenth at slave cemetery on $9.4B construction site

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Community and environmental groups have won court approval for a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans when the land was a plantation.

A state appeal court rejected an appeal by the local Formosa Plastics Group member that’s building a $9.4 billion chemical complex there.

The Center for Constitutional Rights represents the groups holding the prayer service. It says the state Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal rejected the case even before its lawyers could file their papers Thursday night.