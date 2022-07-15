NEW ORLEANS— Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies at 2pm on July 16th at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park.

Executive Director Chomsky-Adelson said, “As we saw after Hurricane Ida, resources can be slow to arrive and sometimes unevenly distributed. The best way to get ready for a hurricane if we can’t count on evacuating is to get what we need now.”

Supplies are available on a first come first served basis. One set of supplies will be given per car or walk-up guest, and pedestrians are encouraged to bring a cart to carry supplies; over 60 lbs of supplies will be included per portion. Guests are encouraged to share their supplies with neighbors who cannot attend the event; each kit can accommodate more than one family.

July Supply begins at 2pm.