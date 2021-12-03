Judge Pittman’s mother in critical condition after being shot in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday night, the NOPD began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Babylon Street, around 7:00 p.m.

On Friday morning, Orleans Criminal Court Judge, Robin Pittman, confirmed her mother was the victim in this shooting. Pittman’s mother is hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, Pittman’s 76-year-old mother was shot multiple times while driving. She was taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

Police believe that she was not the intended target and was hit by stray gunfire.

A WGNO reporter spoke to Judge Pittman on Friday morning, and she asked for prayers for her mother’s recovery.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.