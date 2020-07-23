Judge Piper D. Griffin qualifies for Louisiana Supreme Court, 7th District

Civil District Court Judge Piper D. Griffin, who has proudly served the citizens of New Orleans for nearly 20 years, announced her candidacy for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, State of Louisiana, the highest leadership position in the state’s judiciary.

She seeks to follow in the footsteps of the Honorable Justice Bernette J. Johnson and Justice Revius O. Ortique, Jr., the first African Americans and only African American woman, to represent the 7th Louisiana Supreme Court District encompassing Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

In announcing her candidacy, Judge Griffin said, “I am prepared to bring my unique and critical legal insight to the Supreme Court position. Justice and compassion are part of my DNA and throughout my life I have had a willingness to serve and to take on leadership responsibilities to improve the lives of others. I believe those qualities make me an excellent candidate for Associate Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court.”

Raised in New Orleans, Judge Griffin graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in government and went on to graduate from Louisiana State University Law School in 1987. She began her career as a practicing trial lawyer, where for 15 years she handled complex litigation including product liability, workers compensation, personal injury, construction litigation and employment relations in both state and federal courts.

She was the first African American female Louisiana Bar Examiner, writing the Constitutional Law Bar Exam. Recognized as a judicial pacesetter, Judge Griffin is a legal scholar who taught both judges and attorneys at continuing legal education seminar including “Professionalism”, “Civil Procedure” and “Trial Practice.”

Judge Griffin is also the Secretary of the Louisiana Judicial Council Foundation/National Bar Association and 2nd Vice President of the Louisiana Association of District Court Judges, Past President of the Louisiana Judicial Council/NBA and the 4th and 5thCircuit Judges Association, a member of the Louisiana Supreme Court Budgetary Control Board and a member of the Testing Committee of the Committee on Bar Admissions. She has previously served as Chief Judge of Civil District Court.