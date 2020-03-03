Judge hears dispute between Louisiana governor and treasurer

BATON ROUGE, LA – AUGUST 19: Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference to update the public on FEMA’s disaster recover and temporary housing programs on August 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Last week Louisiana was overwhelmed with flood water causing at least thirteen deaths and thousands of damaged homes. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana district judge says he’ll decide within weeks whether Treasurer John Schroder should be forced to transfer millions in unclaimed property money to cover government operating expenses.

Judge Richard “Chip” Moore heard arguments Monday from lawyers for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican state treasurer.

Edwards sued Schroder over the treasurer’s refusal to shift the money. Governors and lawmakers have used a portion of the money for decades to pay for government operations.

But Schroder recently stopped the multimillion-dollar fund transfers. Edwards says Schroder is exceeding his authority.