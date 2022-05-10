Harvey, LA. (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish School System has announced the launching of the Building Back Stronger campaign, in efforts to rebuild schools damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Leo Kerner Elementary, Fisher Middle/High and Ray St. Pierre Academy, experienced the most long-term damage from the storm, according to the parish and are currently sharing campuses as they recover.

“The Building Back Stronger campaign is a dedicated effort to support each school

community with their campus’s recovery process,” said Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “I

have often stated that the key to our recovery efforts would be continuous communication,

and this is simply another action to support that initiative.”

The parish says the campaign will provide a website for each school where constant updates on made progress will be posted on the monthly basis along with frequent town hall meetings and messages for the community.

